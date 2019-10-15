News

Kawach 2’s Deepika Singh gets trolled for her outfit

15 Oct 2019 06:57 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television actresses, Deepika Singh is admired by her fans for her acting chops. She came into limelight with her performance in the show, Diya Aur Baati Hum. She is currently seen in Colors’ Kawach 2. She plays the role of Sandhya in the supernatural show. The actress recently got trolled for wearing a copy of a famous International designer. 

Deepika recently wore a tangerine off-shoulder gown for an award function. The actress was trolled for her outfit by an Instagram handle, Diet Sabya, known for pointing out bad copies of popular designers. Diet Sabya shared a picture where Deepika can be seen in a gown, strikingly similar to the one made a famous International designer. 

