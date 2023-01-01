'KBC 14' contestant amuses Big B with her conversation

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan enjoyed playing some interesting games and having a hilarious conversation with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant Riyanka Sharma from Indore. She took over the hotseat for the finale episode of the show and entertained the audience and host with her light-hearted conversation.
MUMBAI : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan enjoyed playing some interesting games and having a hilarious conversation with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant Riyanka Sharma from Indore. She took over the hotseat for the finale episode of the show and entertained the audience and host with her light-hearted conversation.

When the host asked her about her favourite food, she replied it is 'elaichi' (cardamom) and he was left in splits. She said it helps in weight loss.

She also added that during her school days her friends used to call her elaichi.

Later, she played an interesting game with the host and asked him to guess the hidden names of his films in the picture.

Big B also spoke about his journey as a host and bonded with the audience in the concluding episode of the show. He said that he is going to take many memories associated with the contestants who took over the hotseat on the show.

For the final episode of the finale week vocalist Sreerama Chandra performed the Telugu version of the song 'Deva Deva', Antara Mitra sung the song 'Kesariya'. and Shilpa Rao performed the female version of the song 'Ghungroo.' Later, these three came together to sing the track 'Shava Shava' which is from Amitabh Bachchan's popular film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'.

'KBVC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Riyanka Sharma Sony Entertainment Television.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 07:00

