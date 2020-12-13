Kettan Singh: I know people who can’t understand slapstick!

MUMBAI: Comedy is something that comes naturally to Kettan Singh, who along with being a comic actor, writes comedy as well. The actor, who has been seen in the show Shankar Jaikishan 3 in 1, says that comedy has nothing to do with acting, and everything to do with who you are. “Comedy writing is definitely tough but comedy is a natural thing. Like you can’t act comic. If you are naturally a comic only then you are able to crack the timing. Otherwise, it seems like overacting because other emotions like tragedy, sorrow, these things can be done in a subtle way. But for comedy, even in a subtle way, you need to have timing. I have done comedy in a bad mood too, it came naturally and my mood didn’t affect me much,” says Kettan, who has written for projects such as his Big FM show Actor Calling Actor, Nautanki – The Comedy Theatre and Jaaved Jaaferi’s Once More.

Kettan is known for his gags and says that all kinds of comedy work today. “There is an audience for everything. I know people who can’t understand slapstick, they feel this is bad. I don’t find any kind of comedy bad. I love slapstick, intelligent humour, dark comedy, toilet jokes. I have inhibitions,” he says.