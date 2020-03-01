Kettan Singh: If the web series is promising only bold content, I won’t do it

MUMBAI: Actor Kettan Singh is keen on doing a web series soon. The actor says that he is in talks with some production houses. However, he is very specific about the kind of series he wants to take up. “If the web series is promising only bold content, then I am not comfortable. I am comfortable if it’s part of the story. Like there is bold content in Mirzapur, Sacred Games but they have not given the bold scenes the main priority. No one is watching Sacred Games for the scenes, they are watching because of a story-line. I am in talks with a few people for web series, let’s see what works out,” he says.

The actor has been very specific about the kind of shows he has taken up till now. However, this was never the plan. “It is not like I do only a specific genre. I started out with comedy, so my initial shows were comedy ones. In Television, I started off as a comedy writer and then later, because I was good at it, they also asked me to act. But in my Marathi film which came out last month, Vicky Velingkar, I was a serious cop and there was no comedy element,” he says.

However, the actor feels that Indian television typecasts actors. “In Hollywood, Robin Williams did both comedy and serious roles very well. But that is not done over here. The last actor I remember here is Mehmood, who did Kunwara Baap. The producers never limited him only to comedy. But now this thing has reduced a lot. My show Shankar Jaikishan was the biggest opportunity wherein my range was a comedy but at the same time, there were three characters, which I played, and there was so much emotional drama which is why I enjoyed doing it a lot,” he says.

Meanwhile, the actor would also like to take up more films. “I want to concentrate on films now. Till now, I have done four films, one didn’t get released, two didn’t work well and one is a Marathi film which is an above-average film,” he says.