Kettan Singh opens up about his relationship status with Anjum Fakih

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2020 03:07 PM

MUMBAI: Kettan Singh is a well-known name in the television world. He is known for projects like Vicky Velingkar and 7 Hours to Go. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his relationship with actress Anjum Fakih.   

In an interview with India Forums, when Kettan was asked about his relationship status with Anjum, he said, “We know each other since I posted the red carpet image from Zee Rishtey Awards 2018. We have been talking to each other more frequently since last April.” 

So, is marriage on the cards? To this, the actor shared, “Nothing like that. We like being with each other, there is a comfort zone that we share which is more than a friendship. Right now, there are zero expectations. She got zero expectations of me, I got zero expectations of her and zero expectation is the secret of happiness.”

