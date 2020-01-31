Kevina Tak aka Param is cuteness overloaded in this video!

MUMBAI: Child actor Kevina Tak, who plays the role of Param in Choti Sardarni, has became a household name. In addition, the show frequently features in the top 10 on the TRP charts. We are sure that many of you are unaware that the cute Param in real life is a girl and not a boy.

Kevina has also worked with superstar Salman Khan in Bharat.

Now, we came across a video on one of the fan pages of Choti Sardarni, where little Param says that as the TRP of the show has increased, Param is having ice cream. He is asking his fans for higher TRPs so that he can have more and more yummy ice–cream.

Well, this recent video of Param is filled with a lot of love and cuteness, and we are sure that it will make you smile!

Have a look below.