Khalid Siddiqui and Abhishek Singh Pathania bag Rajshri Productions’ next

MUMBAI: Rajshri Productions is brining a new show, which will focus on two sisters, who have been brought up by their grandparents after their parents passed away. The makers have already roped in Piyaa Albela fame Sheen Dass for the show. Now, actors Khalid Siddiqui and Abhishek Singh Pathania are set to join the team.

While Sheen has been roped in to play the elder sister, who is extremely ambitious and disciplined and dotes on her family, Khalid and Abhishek will be seen essaying key roles.

Shilpa Tulaskar, Ankit Raizada, Seema Biswas, Mohan Joshi and Anagha Bhosle will also be seen in the show.