Khatra Khatra Khatra: Exclusive! Mubeen Saudagar and Garvit Pareek to grace the show

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Khatra Khatra Khatra, Mubeen Saudagar and Garvit Pareek will be gracing the show and will be having a fun time with the hosts.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of Comedy Circus and sparks flew. They dated for quite some time and then got married in the year 2017.

The two participated in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi together. They then launched Khatra Khatra Khatra. They are the producers as well as the hosts of the show.

The new season, that is, The Khatra Khatra Show was launched on a grand scale.

The show went on air a few weeks back and is doing pretty well for itself. It is telecast on Voot as well as on Colors. The audience loves it.

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Mubeen Saudagar and Garvit Pareek will be gracing the show and interacting with the audiences and the host of the show.

The upcoming episode is going to be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

Are you excited to see them on the show? Do let us know your views.

