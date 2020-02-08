Khatra Khatra Khatra season 2 on cards? Here's what Bharti Singh has to say

MUMBAI: Khatra Khatra Khatra (The Khatra Show) is a comedy series which stars Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aditya Narayan, Punit Pathak and Gaurav Dubey. The show aired on Colors TV. Khatra Khatra Khatra received a rave response from the viewers for its entertaining content.

It also witnessed a lot of popular Bollywood and TV celebrities who tried their best to compete against each other and win the tasks.

Also, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh's comedy added more fun to the show making it watchable for the audiences.

While the show's first season is over and fans are dearly waiting for Khatra Khatra Khatra season 2.

During a question and answer session on Instagram, Bharti was asked by her Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestant Avika Go about when they are coming up with the show's season 2, to which Bharti gave a very diplomatic answer. She instead asked her husband Haarsh about the same.

Here's what Bharti replied:

Responding to Avika and Bharti, Haarsh said this:

It seems the duo is planning to bring back the show soon by popular demand.

On the work front, Haarsh and Bharti are set to host dance reality show India's Best Dancer.

Do you want Khatra Khatra Khatra season 2 back? Tell us in the comments.