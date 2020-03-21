Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Dharmesh and Balraj dance on the streets of Bulgaria to win a task

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show that never fails to entertain audience. It is an adventure-based reality show and the gripping episodes have been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, it features celebrities performing various stunts.

So far, the show has seen some edge of the seat stunts and drama. There is action and then there are tears as well. This show is a good mixture of high-intensity tasks and drama. The show is currently undergoing an advantage task. This task sees Dharmesh and Balraj dance on the streets of Bulgaria in order to survive and complete the task. The jukebox is with Balraj and Dharmesh is showing off his killer dance moves. The people who loved Dharmesh's dancing skills gave them money. The duo has to earn money in order to survive the task. It is believed that the host of the show, Rohit Shetty was impressed with the dancing done by Dharmesh.

Credits: Pinkvilla