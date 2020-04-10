Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 fame Karishma Tanna lied about this to get roles

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna made her debut with Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is one of the tallest female leads in the industry. However, being tall is not always a blessing as it has been revealed by none other than the leggy lass herself. Till now we have been hearing about the perks of being tall and if you’re in the glamour and glitz world, height sort of becomes an added asset. But who knew that there are also pitfalls of being a 'tall' girl. That’s right. Recently, the actress spoke about facing rejection due to her height.

She was quoted saying, 'When I was young, I was conscious about my height because every time I used to go for a look test, they would say, 'arey hero chota hai' and we cannot take you because you are tall. For the first time, I realised that in India, being tall is a problem. In fact, they should be looking up to the person who is tall and has a personality. I started lying about my height that it is 5' 8, whereas it is 5' 10.'

The actress further talked about how she didn’t bag any work in films or television due to her height but as the industry evolved, she became more confident about her height and well, the rest as we say is history. She was quoted saying, 'I thought I won't get work in films or on television because of my height. But slowly, with the industry evolving, I became confident. I have read one interview with Salman Khan who had said that the girl's height is not a problem, she should be talented.'

