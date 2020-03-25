Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: What makes Rohit Shetty a 'PERFECT HOST' ?

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is one name in the television industry who not only has the B-Town but also the television lovers smitten by his personality.

From the Golmaal series to Dilwale to Chennai Express, he knows how to cash in the attention of the masses and the classes. Infact, most of his films have been in the 100 crore league. Talking about television, he has proven to be a rockstar and the ruler of both the world with his stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. It is the season 10 and is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. Now there is much spoken about his career but the man is also quite fashionable.

But above all of these things, what makes Rohit most admirable to his fans and industry mates is the fact that on the show, he values his contestants. He knows what each individual is capable of and helps them to push their boundaries to achieve more than what they think they can. Along with this, he is most non-controversial and non-biased host. Shetty does not refrain from calling spade a spade and this was evident when he put his foot down when one of his favourite contestant, Tejasswi said something about him being biased.

There is no doubt that Rohit is also very fashion friendly and his go-to mantra is comfort clothing. He has a brilliant sense of humour and is not only a thorough professional but also very humble and

grounded.

Don't you agree that Rohit Shetty makes for a perfect host? Let us know in the comments below!