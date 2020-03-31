Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: When fans praised Karishma and Tejasswi for completing the daredevil stunt

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is doing very well on television. There is no doubt that the show is quite entertaining and the stunts are really difficult ones to perform.

As we have seen in the previous episodes, the contestants are having a tough time completing the stunts. While some calls quit at times, some have a complete breakdown. It is the host Rohit Shetty who encourages the contestants to complete the tasks.

Now one of the fan clubs shared an underwater stunt that Tejasswi and Karishma completed.

Many fans have commented that these two deserve to win the show, as they complete every stunt and you can also see Rohit Shetty calling Tejasswi "mad" as she performs the stunt with full dedication.

It’s good to see the contestants having a good time along with fighting their fears on the show.