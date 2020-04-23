Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Rani Chatterjee calls Sidharth Shukla ‘Asli Mard’; read details

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television actors. The handsome lad’s popularity escalated post his stint in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13. The Bigg Boss 13 winner is Telly Town's most talked about personality right now.

The BB 13 journey for him and the top five has been a roller-coaster ride. It's been more than two months that the Salman Khan hosted show has bid adieu to us, but the BB 13 fever doesn't seem to stop yet. Apart from Sidharth, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are still hogging the limelight.

By now everyone knows that Sidharth featured in a music video with his BFF Shehnaaz titled Bhula Dunga. The heart-wrenching song about love and separation by Darshan Raval broke many records. Fans went gaga over #SidNaaz's chemistry, and couldn't get enough of Sid's amazing acting chops. Now, a Bhojpuri superstar has expressed a desire to work with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor in a music video. Well, she is none other than Rani Chatterjee. Yes, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant wishes to collaborate with Sidharth in a music video in the future.

In a recent conversation with an entertainment portal, Rani stated that she would love to star opposite Sidharth Shukla in a music video. She revealed that she is a big fan of Sid's aura, personality, charm, and attitude. The beautiful actress showered the Balika Vadhu actor with loads of love and said that he is a man of his words.

Calling him an 'Asli Mard', she said that Sidharth was not swayed (influenced) by others in the BB 13 house. She added that though Shehnaaz was always by Sid's side, she couldn't control Sid's anger and temper.

Credits: Bollywood Spy, Pinkvilla