Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Ace choreographer Tushar Kalia to participate in the upcoming season?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. Then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over as the host and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders in terms of TRPs.

The makers are coming up with a new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun. Many celebrities have been contacted to be a part of the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, ace choreographer Tushar Kalia has been approached for the show and he might participate. The talks are on with the makers of the show.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi: Wow! This is when the show will go on air; Rohit Shetty retained as host)

Tushar was last seen as one of the judges on the reality show Dance Deewane, and this news is exciting for his fans as they would get to see their favourite dancer on screen.

It will be interesting to see Tushar overcome his fears and perform the tasks on the show.

Are you excited to see Tushar on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi: Wow! This is when the show will go on air; Rohit Shetty retained as host)