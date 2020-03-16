Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Ace choreographer Tushar Kalia to participate in the upcoming season?

Tushar is an ace choreographer in the entertainment industry. Now, he will be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Ace choreographer Tushar Kalia to participate in the upcoming season of the show?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. Then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over as the host and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders in terms of TRPs.

The makers are coming up with a new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun. Many celebrities have been contacted to be a part of the show.

As per sources, ace choreographer Tushar Kalia has been approached for the show and he might participate. The talks are on with the makers of the show.

Tushar was last seen as one of the judges on the reality show Dance Deewane, and this news is exciting for his fans as they would get to see their favourite dancer on screen.

It will be interesting to see Tushar overcome his fears and perform the tasks on the show.

Are you excited to see Tushar on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

Latest Video