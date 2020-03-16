Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Divya Agrawal, Nishat Bhat and Rakhi Sawant to participate in the show

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then later on ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted all the stunts.

The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show.

As per sources, Divya Agrawal, Nishat Bhat and Rakhi Sawant might participate on the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Divya was last seen in a web series whereas Nishant Bhat is one a break post Bigg Boss and Rakhi Sawant was seen in a music video.

It will be interesting to see Divya Agrawal, Nishat Bhat and Rakhi Sawant on the show and how he overcomes his fear and does the task on the show.

Are you excited to see Divya Agrawal, Nishat Bhat and Rakhi Sawant on the show?

