Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Divya Agrawal, Nishat Bhat and Rakhi Sawant to participate in the show

Divya Agrawal, Nishat Bhat and Rakhi Sawant are big names from the entertainment industry and now they would be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi as the talks are on with the makers of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 15:34
Divya-nishant

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then later on ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted all the stunts.

The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show.

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

( ALSO READ : Must read! This is what Divya Agarwal has to say about fans speculating reasons for breakup with Varun Sood)

As per sources, Divya Agrawal, Nishat Bhat and Rakhi Sawant might participate on the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Divya was last seen in a web series whereas Nishant Bhat is one a break post Bigg Boss and Rakhi Sawant was seen in a music video.

It will be interesting to see Divya Agrawal, Nishat Bhat and Rakhi Sawant  on the show and how he overcomes his fear and does the task on the show.

Are you excited to see Divya Agrawal, Nishat Bhat and Rakhi Sawant  on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Shocking! Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have this request for netizens )

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 15:34

