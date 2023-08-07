Khatron Ke Khiladi: Arjit Taneja gets injured

MUMBAI :Actor Arjit Taneja is not one to gets cowed down by injuries or pain. The actor, who was shooting at Cape Town in South Africa for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, ended up getting injured during a high-performance task. However it doesn’t seem like this is stopped the actor, who continued to shoot.

Arjit was shooting when he got injured near his eye. However, he did not let the injury stop him. This is the second time that he has got injured during the shoot of this show.



Meanwhile, seems like the actor has been bonding with the rest of the contestants on the show. He has been posting pictures on social media with them. Also, the actor has left no stone unturned in prepping himself for the tasks. Even before the shoot, he had been working out daily, and especially included exercises that would help him in the show. His fashion game has also been noteworthy and he has been really styling it up on the show.