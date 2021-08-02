Khatron Ke Khiladi: AWW! This is the reason why Rahul Vaidya remembered Disha during a task

MUMBAI: The KKK 11 is popularly trending and it has a great fan following. Rohit Shetty hosted show KKK 11 is up with major twists and turns. Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla, who were not on great terms in Bigg Boss 14 show, were asked to come together and play as a team, for the next stunt in KKK 11. During the stunt, Rahul could miss his wife Disha Parmar.

Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla left Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants in a state of aww with their latest stunt. A promo video of the same was released on Instagram. It went viral as the crowd could spot the two team up after a long time after their fights on the Bigg Boss show.

Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla's heads were locked in a glass box, filled with insects. Rohit Shetty asked Abhinav to pass a key to Rahul not by using his hands but by using his mouth. The stunt left their fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants in splits. They teased the duo and one of them even tagged the stunt 'romantic.'

Rahul was also heard taking his now-wife Disha Parmar's name. "Itne time mein toh main Disha se bhi itna close nahi hua hoon (I haven't even got so close to Disha in such little time)," he joked, which made everyone laugh.

Teasers from the new episode also show the audience that Nikki Tamboli, who was eliminated in the first weekend of the show, will come back to the sets. At the time of the premiere weekend, Nikki was shown the exit door after she failed to perform three tasks back to back. Following her elimination, Nikki had shared a post apologising to fans for coming back home and not going ahead in the show. Her fans were seen disappointed on the same.

Rahul and Abhinav, the two famous names seem to have nice chemistry on the show KKK 11. Rahul quoted "I was the same. Rahul was a little different. He was more pally. I wouldn't say we've become amazing friends, but there's no more... There was a disliking for each other, which was mutual. But now that disliking has taken a back seat. But yes, I won't say we're thick friends," he said.

By adding up more, "We were having fun on the show, we were joking and laughing about things on the show. We at least had a good time on the show. That’s why I am very happy that we have moved on. We have progressed from no relation to having a decent relation."

The whole audience is ready to watch the next episode.

