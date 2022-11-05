Khatron Ke Khiladi : Exclusive! Kanika Mann to participate in the upcoming reality show

Khatron Ke Khiladi coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 09:10
Khatron Ke Khiladi : Exclusive! Kanika Mann to participate in the upcoming reality show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons. 

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear. 

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then later on ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand. 

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted all the stunts. 

The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show. 

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

( ALSO READ -Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Wow! This is what Rohit Shetty has learned from Anushka Sen

As per sources Kanika Mann has been offered the show and there could be a possibility that they would be part of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Kanika rose to fame with the serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and now the actress will be seen in the new season of the upcoming reality show. 

Well, it will be interesting to see the actress facing her fears on the show. 

Are you excited to see Kanika Mann on the show? 

Do let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

( ALSO READ -Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Wow! This is what Rohit Shetty has learned from Anushka Sen )

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Relaity Show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Kanika Mann TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 09:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WHAT! Samrat confesses his love to Paakhi in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Virat tells Sai that their life and dream are the same now. Sai says she wanted to express her heart to him for...
Salute! Bollywood actor Sonu Sood agreed to endorse a hospital on THIS condition
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sonu Sood beside being an actor is a great human being and this was evident when he served...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Amazing! Priya lifts Ram's mood with her positive words
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. Priya manages to...
Sharmila Tagore returns to the screen with 'Gulmohar'
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is set to return to films after 11 years as she will be seen playing the grand...
Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' banned in Singapore
MUMBAI: Vivek Agnihotri's blockbuster 'The Kashmir Files' has been banned in Singapore by the country's InfoComm Media...
Taaha Shah, Shruti Sharma get sweet for 'Mooh Mitha Karao'
MUMBAI: Actor Taaha Shah, known for his roles in films like 'Luv Ka The End', 'Gippi' and 'Baar Baar Dekho' will play...
Recent Stories
Salute! Bollywood actor Sonu Sood agreed to endorse a hospital on THIS condition
Salute! Bollywood actor Sonu Sood agreed to endorse a hospital on THIS condition
Latest Video