Khatron Ke Khiladi : Exclusive! Kanika Mann to participate in the upcoming reality show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then later on ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted all the stunts.

The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show.

As per sources Kanika Mann has been offered the show and there could be a possibility that they would be part of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Kanika rose to fame with the serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and now the actress will be seen in the new season of the upcoming reality show.

Well, it will be interesting to see the actress facing her fears on the show.

