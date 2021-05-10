Khatron Ke Khiladi has always been on my bucket list: Sourabh Raaj Jain

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about Colors’ popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The makers are set to roll out the eleventh season of the show. The team left for Cape Town recently.(Read here: Aastha Gill on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Never thought I'd be part of a reality TV show)

The makers have roped in the who’s who of the television industry to ensure complete entertainment as well as the thrill factor for viewers.

Contestants like Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, and Divyanka Tripathi are a few popular names who will be seen in the eleventh season of the show.

Sourabh is a well-known television actor. He had made a mark in the industry with his phenomenal performances in the mythological genre. He later participated in Nach Baliye season 9 and received immense love for his calm and composed offscreen personality. He was last seen in Sony TV’s Patiala Babes.

Sourabh is set to test and push his limits in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

TellyChakkar.com got in a candid interview with Sourabh. Read the interview below.

Your first reaction when u received the offer? How did Ridhima react?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show that has always been on my bucket list, so there was no thinking twice about it when I was offered the show. I am someone who loves a good adrenaline rush that comes from thrills like the ones KKK is all set to offer with it's challenging stunts which I am eagerly looking forward to! Ridhima was also very excited when I was offered KKK, because she knows how much I love adventure and she was very supportive of me taking up the show.

Your take on the other participants of the show?

The names participating in this season are pretty exciting personalities whom I looking forward to interact and bond with through the duration of our shoot. I am sure we all will have quite a blast together!

Your take on shooting with Rohit Shetty?

I am looking forward to meeting Rohit sir as I have been a fan of his films. The little bit that I have seen of him in the previous seasons, he has been a fabulous host and a great mentor to all the contestants.

Do u think you guys have a disadvantage as u’ll can’t do your preps because of the lockdown?

Yes it is true that due to the lockdown a lot of preparation has not been possible, but besides my regular home workouts I worked a lot more on striking the right balance between my physical and mental health which I feel will be the key to performing stunts in the exact way I want to on the show.

Have you followed the show earlier? If yes, who’s your all-time favorite contestant?

I haven’t followed full seasons but I have seen bits and pieces of various seasons. I have been excited every time I have seen the Aerial and water stunts. The stunts with animals and insects gave me shivers but I think that’s exactly what is needed to break my own limitations.

Will you take up Bigg Boss, if offered?

At the moment my main focus is giving in more than my 100% into Khatron Ke Khiladi. Only post that will I think about other projects.

