Khatron Ke Khiladi: Meet the three finalists of the show

MUMBAI: The very popular show Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently on its fear-defying 10th season. The contestants this year were the very popular TV celebrities including Karan Patel, RJ Malishka, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande amongst others.

The show has seen some dangerous stunts and we have seen how the contestants have dealt with each and every stunt. Where some have to face their fears, on the other hand, some called it quits.

The show has got his three finalists and this Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh and Karan Patel.

All these contestants have done all the tasks and have given a tough competition to the other contestants.

What’s special about these top 3 contestants is that they did all these tasks, and face their fears they have never called it quits.

Karishma has always been the favourite of Rohit as he always played pranks on her.

Dharmesh was seen dancing and doing some of his stunts, whereas Karan Patel was seen doing all his stunts seriously.

Well, this season has been a successful one as it always tops the TRP charts and the audience is loving the show, especially Tejaswi who keeps entertaining everyone.

It will be interesting to see who will lift the trophy, and may the best Khiladi win.

Who according to you will be the winner of the show?

