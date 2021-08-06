Khatron Ke Khiladi: OH NO! Team Rahul Vaidya and Team Shweta Tiwari at loggerheads, the captains get tortured

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most successful and loved reality shows on television.

The new season began a few weeks ago and is doing exceptionally well. It is one of the top ten shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

Rohit Shetty as the host is very supportive and encouraging towards the contestants and keeps motivating them to do better.

This year, the contestants are Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, and Mahak Chahal, among others.

The contestants are going all out and are giving their best in every stunt so that they are safe from eliminations.

Now, the contestants will be divided into two teams and Rahul and Shweta would be the captains of the teams.

(ALSO READ : These actresses refused the role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya)

As new promo shows Rahul and Shwetha at loggerheads, as they say that their team is better than the other, and everyone can perform the stunts.

Arjun who belongs to Arjun’s team says that their captain can be inside the water for 5 minutes and then the contestants drown Rahul in tub of water.

On the other hand, Team Shweta’s teammates say that she can bear shocks given to her and nothing happens to her.

Seems like the captains are being tortured, thus making the competition even tougher.

Well, it will be interesting to see whose team performs well, Rahul or Shweta.

Which team do you support?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ; These actresses refused the role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya)