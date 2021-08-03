Khatron Ke Khiladi : OMG! Rohit Shetty plays a deadly prank on Shwetha Tiwari, the latter breaks down

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows of television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar and then later on ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

Time and again one can see how much fun the contestants have on the sets of the show as they share the BTS videos and photos from the sets.

The new season has begun and is doing extremely well for itself and its one of the TOP 10 shows on TRP ratings.

As we have seen the contestants are going all out and facing their fears in completing the task and staying away from the fear fanda.

Rohit Shetty has a host is very supportive and he keeps playing pranks on the contestants and eases them out before doing a stunt.

Now in an unseen video one can see how Rohit Shetty is seen playing a prank on Shweta and the latter is getting scared while the rest of the Contestants are also enjoying all pranks.

Shwetha for a second is seen shedding tears as she gets a bit of shocks in between but then like a brave lady she walks out of the stunt.

Rohit tells her that he prepares the contestants for the upcoming stunts.

Well, there is no doubt that Rohit is one of the best hosts for the reality show.

