Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rohit Shetty plays a prank on Tejasswi

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers for a long time and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season.

The show is currently airing season 10 and many celebrities are seen as contestants. Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash is also a part of this season.

Tejasswi has been impressing the audience with her cuteness and enthusiasm. The viewers have also said that she is the one who brings the entertainment quotient to the show.

Rohit Shetty who is the host of the show very often picks up Tejaaswi for a prank and she is the one who is always bullied.

In the video, we can see how the contestants are encouraging Shivin to do the stunts. After the stunt is over Rohit Shetty tells Tejasswi to go up and sing a song.

The little girl sings Aa dekhe zara kisme kitna hai dum, a kind of song challenging the other contestants.

Once she finishes singing the song, Rohit tells her to be there only as the rest are leaving. The actress is seen pleading the host to let her down but he says bye and leaves.

Very often we have seen how Rohit pulls Tejasswi’s leg and plays pranks on her and sometimes also scares her.

But the actress takes everything very sportingly and agrees to do whatever the ace director tells her to do.

It’s good to see that amidst all the tension that the contestants go through before they do the daredevil stunts they have a bit of fun to relax their minds.

The USP of the show is that, though it’s a competition the contestants encourage each other to win and there is no fight and jealousy as such.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.