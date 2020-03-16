Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Audience Verdict! Netizens call Jannat Zubair a strong contestant; say ‘her willpower to do all the stunts is commendable; she should be the winner of the show’

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV, and since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors’ most popular show Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success, and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

Today Jannat is a well-known actress and she has 40 million followers on social media. In fact, she has entered the Forbs list.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she would be doing all the stunts and facing her fears.

She is considered one of the strongest contestants on the show and her willpower to do the stunts is commendable.

We have seen in the episodes how Jannat did all the stunts without any fear and did not give up on any stunts.

Even the host Rohit Shetty is impressed with her work and he keeps parsing her for the way she performs.

The netizens also feel the same as she aces all the stunts and they see her as the winner of the show.

Check out what the audience had to say about Jannat :

Priyal Wal: Jannat is commendable in every stunt that she does. She is just 19 and she is not afraid of trying something new. Especially the way she does underwater stunts is amazing and that one has seen in the previous episode.

Karan Shah: Jannat is fabulous on the show the way she does all the stunts is amazing. I definitely see her as the finalist of the show and she has all the potential to win the show.

Ranbir Singh: For me, Jannat is the winner of the show she is definitely one of the strongest contestants on the show. The way she does all the stunts is commendable and she is defiantly going to make it to the finals of the show.

Siddhi Patel: Jannat is dam good, especially in water stunts where she nails every stunt. Even Rohit Shetty has said that she is a very strong contestant and he sees her going a long way in the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Jannat is a very strong contestant on the show and she has all the potential to win the show.

