Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Jannat Zubair reveals what she does to get rid of anxiety and stress before the stunts

MUMBAI : Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV, and since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti on Colors’ most popular show Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success, and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

(ALSO READ: Jannat Zubair opens up on handling social media

Today Jannat is a well-known actress and she has 40 million followers on social media. In fact, she has entered the Forbs list.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she would be doing all the stunts and facing her fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jannat and asked her about how she felt about doing the stunts and how she prepares herself before she does the stunts.

Are you nervous about doing the stunts on the show?

I am nervous about doing the next stunt on the show, but now, one would have to see if I get selected or not to do the stunt, as the person who has won and who has the fear fanda will be choosing which contestant will perform so I hope my chance comes and I am done with the stunt, or else the nervousness increases for the next day.

What preparation do you do before a stunt to get rid of the nervousness?

I drink a lot of water as in the beginning of my 1st and 2nd stunt, my mouth used to get very dry due to anxiety and stress and I was wondering what happened, so from now on I drink a lot of water before the stunts in order to get rid of the stress.

Could you tell us something about your look?

Well, now we are changing my look as in the morning it was a little bit heavy but now it’s classier as I got to do the stunts so yes, just preparing myself.

Well, the fans are excited to see her on the show and watch her perform all the stunts.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( ALSO READ: THIS is what Jannat Zubair did after quitting television