Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Rajiv Adatia's special gesture for Rohit Shetty leaves the director in splits

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts.

Now we came across a video where Rajiv is seen doing something special for Rohit Shetty.

Where he is seen writing a letter to Rohit Shetty and since he doesn’t know Hindi very well some words have no meaning.

(Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Nishant Bhat gets pranked on the sets of the show )

So when he reads it loud the entire contestants break into laughter, especially at the words he has used.

When he reads it out to Rohit Shetty the ace director falls down laughing out loud and he is left in splits.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode of the show is filled with entertainment and lots of fun.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Nishant Bhat gets pranked on the sets of the show )