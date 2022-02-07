Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Jannat Zubair faints as she gets attacked by a crocodile

Khatron Ke Khiladi is coming up with a new season and today is the first episode telecast on television. We came across a video where Jannat faints as she does a stunt by the crocodile.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 13:37
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The show is coming up with a new season and the shooting is begun at South Africa where the contestants have done all the stunts and the shoot is almost over.

This year Rohi Shetty is very happy with the contestants of the show as the contestants have attempted the entire task and hardly they have been any aborts in this season.

Jannat Zubair who is an internet sensational star is one of the contestants on the show and the youngest one of the lot.

We came across a video where one can see Jannat and Chetna doing a stunt with the crocodiles where they had to carry the reptile and remove the flags off them.

Jannat was seen doing the task very well and since she had to carry the crocodiles at one point she got tired and fainted on the sets of the show.

The crew members are seen taking care of her and telling her that nothing would happen and that she would be fine soon.

Well, there is no doubt that Jannat is a very strong contestant on the show and she has all the potential to become the finalist of the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

