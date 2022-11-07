Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! The show turns into Bigg Boss as Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik get into a massive fight

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts.

In yesterday’s episode, we did see how the contestants were pitted against Rohit Shetty where they had to do the stunts against him and gain stars for their team and if they don’t manage to get all the stars then the entire gang will go in the elimination task.

In the first stunt, Jannat and Rubina were pitted against each other and where Jannat won the stunt and she Rubina lost as she couldn’t open the box only.

Owing to this at the end during the elimination task the contestants had to choose which contestant will perform the task and everyone took Rubina and Nishant’s names.

In the end, when everyone took Rubina’s name and told her that if Jannat could do then Rubina should have completed it, that’s when the Shakti actress tells everyone that it was she who helped Jannat to complete the task and hence she won.

This doesn’t go down well the Jannat and she says that this is too much she can’t keep saying it, as it was my hard work and dedication that I could complete the task and she has no right to say it.

Even when Mohit Malik voted her to perform the stunts that’s when Rubina also made him hear and suddenly all the contestants were against Rubina and a rift happened between Jannat and the actress.

Later, the contestants were seen calming down Jannat and telling her to ignore it and not to spoil the environment.

Well, there is no doubt that Rubina is a strong contestant on the show and she has all the potential to reach the finale of the show.

