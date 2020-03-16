Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: What! Tushar Kalia and Rubina Dilaik are at loggerheads on the show

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 had begun and is doing very well for itself and its in the second position when it comes to the TRP ratings.

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: What! Tushar Kalia and Rubina Dilaik are at loggerheads on the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

( Also Read - Nishant Bhat all set to enter ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’  )

In the previous episode, we did see how Rubina has exposed Kanika Mann in the task as she had cheated during the stunt and she had said how disappointed she is with what the actress has done.

That’s when Tushar jumped into the matter and said that if she knew things from before only then before the stunt only she should have told Rohit Rubina in return tells him that the crew members knew and hence she didn’t say anything and then the two have a massive argument.

Well, there is no doubt that Rubina is having lot of disagreements with a lot of contestants and seems like she is given a lot of meat to the show.

Whom do you support in the fight between Tushar and Rubina?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Nishant Bhat gets pranked on the sets of the show )


 

