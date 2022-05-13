Nishant Bhat all set to enter ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’

MUMBAI : COLORS is ready to bring back with the action-packed new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and it is going to be bigger and better than ever before. All the action is set to unfold soon and as the demigod of action, Rohit Shetty and daredevil contestants are set to head to Cape Town for the new adventure. To make the season a thrilling one, an eclectic mix of contestants will put aside their deepest fears and perform some exceptional stunts.

Former BIGG BOSS contestant and choreographer dancer Nishant Bhat is all set to make an entry in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. On joining the show, an elated Nishant shares, "When I take part in any competition, I always believe in giving a tough fight and sticking to a never giving up policy. After BIGG BOSS 15, I feel 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is a step up for me and this time I am even more determined to survive this battlefield. 'Stunts ke Saath karunga main koshish apne fear ko entertainment mein badalne ke apne teen paach ke Saath' and will give my best shot at overcoming my fears. I am looking forward to exploring myself in this new space under Rohit sir's guidance"

Khatron Ke Khiladi will air soon on COLORS