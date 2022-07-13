Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Wow! Aneri Vajani and Pratik Sehajpal spotted in the city check out what they are up to

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts.

Recently, Pratik and Aneri were spotted in the city. Where Pratik was seen walking around the city, Aneri was clicked by the paps as she went out for a night out session with friends.

The video has brought questions to the fan's minds about what they are doing in Mumbai and is the shoot of the serial is over.

Well, both Aneri and Pratik are very strong contestants in the show and we have seen how they have performed all the stunts and have to face their fears on the show.

Pratik is one of the few contestants who keeps trending on social media and has a huge fan following.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

