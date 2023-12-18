Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant Sheezan Khan makes a comeback with Chand Jalne Laga!

MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan has returned to the fiction genre with Chand Jalne Laga after almost a year: Happy to make a comeback, he says, "Initially, I had reservations about accepting the offer to join the show midway, especially as the paral-Iel lead. However, my fears vanished when I heard the narration. Sheezan, who has started shooting for Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Chand Jalne Laga, is grateful for the opportunity He says, "One should know his reality and I understand mine. At a time when people hesitated to offer me work, someone dared to do so. Securing the top position is within my control but for that. I need to be part of the race first. Aap mujhe dasve number par ra-kho, pehle number par aana mujhe aata hai. For now, I am glad to be back," he says, adding, "Most of my learnings have come from watching my mother single-handedly raise my sisters and me. I have seen her fail and succeed as she set up several small-scale businesses to support us."Sheezan, who was seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi a few months ago, is excited about returning to daily soaps. He says, "The best thing about being part of a daily soap is that an actor gets to connect with his audience instantly and learn on the job. I am fine with starting again from zero because, at least, I have the guts to restart. Besides, I have not changed my approach to work. I still consider myself a newcomer, and I will see myself as one until the end because life teaches you something new every day." He adds,“ Being on a TV show set is my happy place, and it was nice to hear the action and 'cut after almost a year. Daily soaps always keep you on your toes because there is no scope for error”.