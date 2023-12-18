Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant Sheezan Khan makes a comeback with Chand Jalne Laga!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 08:45
Sheezan

MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan has returned to the fiction genre with Chand Jalne Laga after almost a year: Happy to make a comeback, he says, "Initially, I had reservations about accepting the offer to join the show midway, especially as the paral-Iel lead. However, my fears vanished when I heard the narration. Sheezan, who has started shooting for Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Chand Jalne Laga, is grateful for the opportunity He says, "One should know his reality and I understand mine. At a time when people hesitated to offer me work, someone dared to do so. Securing the top position is within my control but for that. I need to be part of the race first. Aap mujhe dasve number par ra-kho, pehle number par aana mujhe aata hai. For now, I am glad to be back," he says, adding, "Most of my learnings have come from watching my mother single-handedly raise my sisters and me. I have seen her fail and succeed as she set up several small-scale businesses to support us."Sheezan, who was seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi a few months ago, is excited about returning to daily soaps. He says, "The best thing about being part of a daily soap is that an actor gets to connect with his audience instantly and learn on the job. I am fine with starting again from zero because, at least, I have the guts to restart. Besides, I have not changed my approach to work. I still consider myself a newcomer, and I will see myself as one until the end because life teaches you something new every day." He adds,“ Being on a TV show set is my happy place, and it was nice to hear the action and 'cut after almost a year. Daily soaps always keep you on your toes because there is no scope for error”.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Sheezan Khan Chand Jalne Laga Siddharth Kumar Tewary TV show Ali Baba : Dastaan-E-Kabul Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 08:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaan Twist: Seerat Reveals Truths to Sahiba, Unraveling Garry's Conspiracy!
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Teri Meri Doriyaan takes a dramatic turn as Seerat, portrayed by, joins forces with Sahiba, to...
Anupamaa actor Kunwar Amar: Age is just a number and it’s kind of a blessing to understand that
MUMBAI: Age is just a number as it’s not how old you are but how good you are that matters the most. Kunwar Amar shares...
Spoiler Alert! GHKKPM Twist: Savi's Ingenious Play Unveils Ishaan's Past, Leaving Surekha Stunned!
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein (GHKKPM) takes a captivating turn as Savi, orchestrates a clever play...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant Sheezan Khan makes a comeback with Chand Jalne Laga!
MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan has returned to the fiction genre with Chand Jalne Laga after almost a year: Happy to make a...
Bigg Boss OTT Contestant : Falaq Naaz: Networking and references don’t matter much, if you have talent, it speaks for itself
MUMBAI: Actress Falaq Naaz, who has been part of shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, says that getting that big break in...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: What! Amruta and Virat complete the chunri ritual accidentally
MUMBAI : Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Recent Stories
Kangna
Uff! These clicks of actress Kangna Sharma are too hot to handle
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kunwar
Anupamaa actor Kunwar Amar: Age is just a number and it’s kind of a blessing to understand that
Rishikesh
Rishikesh Ingley on being part of Honeymoon Suite 911: I knew this was something different
Ali
Actor Ali Asgar extends support to Rinku Dhawan!
Chinmayee
EXCLUSIVE! Wagle Ki Duniya fame Chinmayee Salvi on her career plans: Acting is something I really feel passionate about but yes I would love to pursue my dancing simultaneously
Arjit
Exclusive! Arjit Taneja is a thorough professional and very motivated: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor Ashish Kaul
Ayesha
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Must Read! Know more about Ayesha Khan the wild card entry who put allegations on Munawar Faruqui