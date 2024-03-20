Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Faisal Khan to participate in the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of thirteen seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

Dino James emerged as the winner whereas Arijit was the first runner up of the show.

One of the USPs of the show is the way Rohit Shetty hosts the show and encourages the contestants to perform the stunts.

As per sources, Faisal Khan might participate in the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Earlier, he has taken part in shows like Dance Indian Dance little champs, Nach Baliye Season 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

He has emerged as the winner of Dance Indian Dance Little Champs and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

He could be a good candidate for the show as he comes across quite strong and someone who could ace all the stunts.

Well, earlier the show was offered to Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar but he declined the offer.

Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Singh, Mannara Chopra, Samarath are the few names that are doing the rounds for being the contestants on the upcoming season.

