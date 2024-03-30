Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Jad Hadid to participate in the show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the stunt based reality shows which is successful and is loved by the audience. The new season will begin anytime soon. As per sources, Jad Hadid to be part of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 21:06
Jad

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of thirteen seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

Dino James emerged as the winner whereas Arijit was the first runner up of the show.

One of the USPs of the show is the way Rohit Shetty hosts the show and encourages the contestants to perform the stunts.

Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

As per sources, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Jad Hadid will participate in the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

We had reported earlier that Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Singh, Mannara Chopra, Samarath are a few names that are being approached for the show.

During Bigg Boss Season 17 when Rohit Shetty entered the house he had given a stunt to the contestants and had selected Abhishek Kumar for the show, but the latest we know that he has declined the offer and the reason is still unknown.

This time the makers of the show have to be very careful as the last season was super successful so the standards are high.

It will be interesting to see who will be the contestants of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Mannara Chopra Bigg Boss Season 17 TellyChakkar Reality show Shoaib Ibrahim Abhishek Malhan Abhishek Kumar Manisha Rani Samarth Jurel Sanaya Irani Faisal Khan Jad Hadid TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 21:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: FORTUNATE! Angad feels blessed to have Simran by his side
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi portrays Abhira wrong in front of the family
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira and Armaan to have a cute, romantic moment with each other
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with each passing day. The...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Mamiji exposes Mukul and his devil deeds
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Here is why the movie is very important for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making,...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Jad Hadid to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of...
Recent Stories
Bade Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Here is why the movie is very important for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Elvish
Elvish Yadav yet again falls in trouble as a complaint has been filed for using rare species of snakes
Ankita
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to be seen in a music video; actress shares the first look
Nidhi
Nidhi Shah finally breaks her silence on the rumours of her dating co-actor Aashish Mehrota
Sejal
Krishna Mohini: Exclusive! Sejal Jaiswal bags COLORS upcoming show bankrolled by Boyhood Production
Suniel Shetty
Is Suniel Shetty hinting at KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty expecting their first child? Read on to know more!
Rajan Shahi
Get Ready for Cute Moments Ahead in Rajan Shahi's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'!