Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya to participate in the show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the stunt based reality shows which is successful and is loved by the audience. The new season will begin anytime soon. As per sources, Vivek Dahiya will be part of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 21:16
Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of thirteen seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

Dino James emerged as the winner whereas Arijit was the first runner up of the show.

One of the USPs of the show is the way Rohit Shetty hosts the show and encourages the contestants to perform the stunts.

As per sources, Vivek Dahiya has been approached for the show and there is a possibility that he would be part of the show, though there is no confirmation about it.

If things work then he would come on board and he would be apt for the show.

This time the makers of the show have to be very careful as the last season was super successful so the standards are high

It will be interesting to see who will be the contestants of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 21:16

