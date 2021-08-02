Khatron Ke Khiladi: Sourabh Jain re-enters the show post his elimination

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows of television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar and then later on ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

Time and again one can see how much fun the contestants have on the sets of the show as they share the BTS videos and photos from the sets.

The new season has begun and is doing extremely well for itself and its one of the TOP 10 shows on TRP ratings.

As we have seen the contestants are going all out and facing their fears in completing the task and staying away from the fear fanda.

In the latest episode we have seen how Sourabh gave his best during the stunts and unfortunately was eliminated.

But now we have some good news for all Sourabh fans, the actor will re-entering the show once as a wild card contestant just the way Nikki did, who eliminated and then joined back in the game.

Sourabh has been performing all the stunts exceptionally well, and is seen as a good performer and contestant on the show.

Well, he is back on the show and will be giving the contestants a tough competition.

What do you have to say about Sourabh’s return on the show, do let us know in the comments below.

