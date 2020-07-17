Khatron Ke Khiladi: When Karishma Tanna was pranked by Rohit Shetty and the contestants

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is doing very well on television as the show is at the top of the BARC charts. As we have seen in the previous episodes, the contestants are having a tough time completing the stunts.

While some called it quits, others have had a complete breakdown. And then there are also some who managed to complete the stunts with host Rohit Shetty's encouragement.

Many a times, we saw how Rohit Shetty warned the contestants to stay in their limits, and not mess with him.

But sometimes the host also likes to be light with the contestants, as he knows what pressure the contestants go through.

Speaking about the same, we came across a video where Rohit Shetty and team pranked Karishma Tanna.

In the video, one can see how someone dressed like a Zoombie comes and scares the actress and she screams for her life and at one point she is frizzed.

All the other contestants are seen laughing out loud.

Well, it’s good to see how Rohit Shetty warms up the contestants before the stunts with his funny side.

