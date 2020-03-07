Khatron Ke Khiladi: Who is a better host for the show: Rohit Shetty or Akshay Kumar?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers since a long time and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season. The show is currently airing season 10 and many celebrities are seen as contestants.

Previously, the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who’s the original Khiladi of Bollywood, used to host the show and fans loved his screen presence. Later, from the year 2017, filmmaker Rohit Shetty, known for Golmaal film series, the Singham film series, Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express, started hosting the stunt-based reality show.

Clearly, the show has managed to make a strong place in the hearts of viewers as currently it is in its 11th season. So, who according to you is a better host between Rohit and Akshay for the show? Hit the comment section below.