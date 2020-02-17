KHKT: Sonakshi falls in a trap; will Rohit be able to save him?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been witnessing lots of twists and turns in the story. Rohit and Sonakshi have been separated and both are leading separate lives.

Rohit is still in pain for losing Sonakshi, while she is busy concentrating on her career.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Sonakshi goes to meet a producer at a restaurant and gets in major trouble.

The producer asks to show her portfolio and while she bends down to take her file, he mixes something in her coffee. Sonakshi drinks it and feels dizzy. The producer takes advantage of Sonakshi's situation and takes her to his room.

Meanwhile, Rohit too arrives in that restaurant where he sees Sonakshi's file full of photos.

He smells something fishy.

Sonakshi is about to get in big trouble.

Also, there's good news for all the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum fans as the show will now air six days a week. Isn't that great?

Will Rohit be able to save her? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.