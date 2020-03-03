KHKT: Sonakshi's life in danger; will Rohit be able to save her?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is up for a high voltage drama and shocking twist in the story. We have seen how Rohit is trying his best to save millions of lives who are infected with the super virus.

On the other hand, Sonakshi's reports were negative, however, she is not yet out of danger. Rohit asks Sumit to find Sonakshi so that he can use her blood to make an antidote for the virus. Unfortunately, Rohit is also affected by the virus.

Veena has kidnapped Sonakshi to keep her away from Rohit. Later, Veena comes to know that Rohit is infected by super virus. She goes to meet him at the hospital. There Rohit tells her that only Sonkshi's rare blood group will be helpful for curing patients who are affected with super virus. Veena regrets her decision of kidnapping Sonakshi.

And now, while Sonakshi is here locked in the Sippy Mansion, Rohit too is fighting for his life. If he doesn't make an antidote in 36 hours, his life too will be in danger. Meanwhile, Sonakshi's condition is worsened as her body rejects the treatment. She can also die of cardiac arrest.

How will Rohit save himself and Sonakshi? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.