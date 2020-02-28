KHKT: Sonakshi's new look in the show is all kinds of cute

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the top-rated shows of the small screen. The daily has become quite popular among fans. However, the sudden news of the show going off-air left everyone sad. Even the star cast of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum was not able to take this.

But now it's final that the makers are pulling the strings and the show will air its last episode on 14th March.

While there are two weeks left for Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum to end but the current track of the show is highly entertaining all of us.

We all know how Sonakshi is infected by the deadly virus and Rohit is extremely worried about her.

Amid all this, we will get to see Dipika Kakar AKA Sonakshi's new look. The actress has turned into a nurse and she is looking extremely cute.

Take a look at the pictures:

Well, it will be interesting to see what made Sonakshi turn into a nurse.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum? tell us in the comments.