Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, from the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi Gives Us An Insight About Her Character! Deets Inside!

Continuing the journey, Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Star Plus has brought to its audience a new undercover cop saga, Aankh Micholi, starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale.

Recently, the makers of the show dropped an intriguing promo for the cop drama. The promo depicts Rukhmini (Khushi Dubey) as an undercover cop fighting the goons on one side, and on the other, Rukhmini is bound by family to settle down, get married, and settle down. Rukhmini aspires to be a reputed official. Aankh Micholi will be a twisted tale of Saas and Bahu and the complexities of Rukmini and Sumedh's equations. Witness Rukhmini's journey and how she achieves her goals, or will marriage cut her wings from becoming an IPS officer?

Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, in the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi talks about her character; she shares, "Rukmini is an amalgamation of varied emotions; she adapts to any situation and also has a photographic memory. Rukmini is full of energy and empathy and aspires to be an IPS officer. Rukmini's life is filled with twists and turns, which will be unfolded as the story moves forward. In order to attain perfection in the role of Rukmini, I am learning Gujarati and preparing for the action sequences. Aankh Micholi is filled with suspense, twists and turns, and the emotional and romantic journey of Rukmini and Sumedh. I feel blessed and grateful for the show, Aankh Micholi, and I hope the audience showers us with love."

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi will soon air on Star Plus on January 22 at 6.30 p.m.