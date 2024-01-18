Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, from the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi Takes Inspiration From Bollywood's Lady Singham Deepika Padukone, Shares Further Details About The Same!

MUMBAI: Star Plus has been known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a plethora of emotions through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which focus on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

Continuing the journey, Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Star Plus has brought to its audience a new undercover cop saga, Aankh Micholi, starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale.

The promo aired depicts Rukhmini (Khushi Dubey) as an undercover cop fighting the goons on one side, and on the other, Rukhmini is bound by family to settle down, get married, and settle down. Rukhmini aspires to be a reputed official. Witness Rukhmini's journey and how she achieves her goals, or will marriage cut her wings from becoming an IPS officer? Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, aspires to be an IPS officer in the show. Khushi Dubey takes inspiration from Bollywood's Lady Singham Deepika Padukone for her character in the show. Deepika Padukone looked menacing and fierce in the poster of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. As both her actresses have a strong screen presence, it would be interesting to see Khushi Dubey stepping into the shoes of a cop taking the personality traits of Deepika.

Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, in the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi talks about her character; she shares, Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, from the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi shares," I am essaying the character of an aspiring IPS officer, I have played a cop in my previous show as well. For my character as an IPS officer, I take inspiration from Deepika Padukone. Deepika Padukone will be seen essaying the role of Lady Singham in her next venture. I take her as my role model for my character. The way she carries herself and fits in the role of a cop is what inspires me, and I hope I can achieve the grandeur and magnificence that she brings to her characters.".

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi will soon air on Star Plus on January 22 at 6.30 p.m.