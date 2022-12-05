Kiara Advani feels surreal to meet her dance guru Marzi Pestonji on the sets of COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 13:41
dance

MUMBAI: COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ has welcomed a myriad of brilliant dancers who have impressed all of us with their electrifying moves.  This weekend in the ‘Grand Premiere’ episode, B-Town's dashing hunk Kartik Aaryan will enter the show with his gorgeous ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star Kiara Advani. As Kiara joins the ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ team on sets, the diva reminisces the best moments with Marzi from the days when he trained her.

It is a lesser-known fact that before making it big in Bollywood, Kiara used to take dance lessons from the ace choreographer. Reuniting with her dance guru Marzi on this show, Kiara says, “It is surreal to meet Marzi sir once again on a show as a guest to promote my film”.  Marzi gets nostalgic as well while recollecting his memories of guiding Kiara and working on her dancing skills during her struggling days. With Kartik and Kiara joining the show and grooving with the kids, the episode is packed with entertainment for the audience!

To know more, tune into ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ Saturday and Sunday at 9PM only on COLORS

Dance Deewane Juniors Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 13:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
TC Trivia! What happened to Prafulla and Anita in StarPlus' Pandya Store? Has their track ended?
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Wow! Meet Karan Deol's younger brother Rajveer Deol who will be debuting in Bollywood soon
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol has indeed made his solid presence, Karan Deol who is just 2 movie old has won the...
WOW! Erica Fernandes sets perfect cues to go for a date, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Has Vedika made an exit from Ram's life forever in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing the investigation track which is keeping the viewers...
Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Rishabh lands into a huge trouble, will Preeta be able to save him?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Awesome! Pandya Store's Simran, aka Rishita reveals her next Holiday Destination
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Daily soap 'Pandya Store' has made a place...
Recent Stories
Wow! Meet Karan Deol's younger brother Rajveer Deol who will be debuting in Bollywood soon
Wow! Meet Karan Deol's younger brother Rajveer Deol who will be debuting in Bollywood soon
Latest Video