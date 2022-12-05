Kiara Advani feels surreal to meet her dance guru Marzi Pestonji on the sets of COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’

MUMBAI: COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ has welcomed a myriad of brilliant dancers who have impressed all of us with their electrifying moves. This weekend in the ‘Grand Premiere’ episode, B-Town's dashing hunk Kartik Aaryan will enter the show with his gorgeous ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star Kiara Advani. As Kiara joins the ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ team on sets, the diva reminisces the best moments with Marzi from the days when he trained her.

It is a lesser-known fact that before making it big in Bollywood, Kiara used to take dance lessons from the ace choreographer. Reuniting with her dance guru Marzi on this show, Kiara says, “It is surreal to meet Marzi sir once again on a show as a guest to promote my film”. Marzi gets nostalgic as well while recollecting his memories of guiding Kiara and working on her dancing skills during her struggling days. With Kartik and Kiara joining the show and grooving with the kids, the episode is packed with entertainment for the audience!

