Kids have a blast with their favourite stars in COLORS Ki Funshala!

MUMBAI: With kids across the country spending their summers at home because of the lockdown, and they are missing out on the summer fun. To beat the summer blues, COLORS came up with a unique idea for a summer camp titled COLORS Ki Funshala. It was a fun-filled Sunday for kids as they had a gala time taking part in a host of exciting activities in COLORS Ki Funshala, a unique Virtual Summer Camp.

COLORS invited children and parents from around the country to take part in COLORS Ki Funshala with some of its top stars including Tejasswi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Smita Bansal, Puneett Chouksey and Pravisht Mishra. The actors played host and indulged kids as well as parents in a number of activities including t-shirt painting, fitness and dance, cooking and crafts. Child actors from COLORS including Aura Bhatnagar aka Bondita, Vaishnavi Prajapati aka Jugnu and Kevina Tak as Param, also attempted a bunch of activities.

Nimrit Kaur who plays Meher on Chhoti Sardarni played host to her on-screen son Param in the crafts workshop where she taught the little one to make a birdfeeder. Tejasswi Prakash took on the fitness activity, and taught a few easy moves that one can do to stay fit at home, to Aura Bhatnagar who plays Bondita in the show Barrister Babu. Amruta Khanvilkar took the dance class but she was also learnt some moves as Vaishnavi Prajapati, who plays Jugnu in Pavitra Bhagya did her version on the song Pinga Pori. Balika Vadhu’s Smita Bansal made some healthy mango and date smoothies, while Puneett Chouksey, who plays Arjun in Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, was taught how to make easy mug cakes by Dalljiet Kaur and her son, Jaydon. Pravisht Mishra, who plays Anirudh in Barrister Babu, chose to make his own colors , since he could not go to buy paint during the lockdown, and taught t-shirt painting to actress Gouri Tonnk and her kids Pari and Myrah.

Talking about it, Tejasswi Prakash said, “I was quite excited to be a part of COLORS Ki Funshala. It is a great activity for the kids since they are at home during the lockdown and are missing out on the playground time. That’s why I chose an activity related to fitness because a healthy body is as important as a healthy mind. Besides, I had a lot of fun with Aura. She even taught me a few yoga positions. She is a very bright child and I had an amazing time interacting with her.”

Nimrit Kaur said she, too, had a great time teaching how to make beautiful craftwork out of waste material in the ‘Best out of Waste’ to her on-screen son Param. She shared, “I have always been creatively inclined, and I remember making a lot of fun, artistic stuff in school. Taking part in COLORS Ki Funshala gave me a chance to share some of that knowledge with Param and the viewers. It is a great feeling to reach out to kids who might be bored during the lockdown. This was a great way to connect with them and spark their young, creative minds. Besides I truly believe that giving out to the environment and educating the younger generation about the same is integral for the growth of our society. This Best out of waste segment was truly special.”