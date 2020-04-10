Kiku Sharda takes a walk down memory lane

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, and people are advised to stay home as this is the only way to combat with this deadly virus. TV celebs are seen making the most of their quarantine time by painting, cleaning house, cooking and much more. As we all know no shoots are being conducted, makers are telecasting the old shows like Ramayana, Circus and Shaktimaan to keep their fans entertained. The latest shows to add on to the list are the shows featuring comedian Kiku Sharda.

Kiku, who is an actor par excellence and makes everyone laugh with his humour, is getting all nostalgic in this lockdown phase as the TV channel has taken a call to telecast his old shows like Partners and Akbar Birbal, which received immense success and love from the audience back then. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said he use to 'shoot round the clock for three shows', including Akbar Birbal, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and a comedy show.

He told the publication, 'It used to be crazy as I would shoot till 5 AM for the comedy show and then rush to the sets of Akbar Birbal and then finish my dance practice. Hanging out with the entire cast and crew of the show was so much fun. And looking at my sleep-deprived state, they used to give time to take a nap. It was like a family.'

Credits: SpotboyE