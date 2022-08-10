Kim Kardashian makes heartbreaking admission about love as Kanye West remarries

American media personality Kim Kardashian has said she will "always want to be in love" as she admitted she is a "hopeless romantic".
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 07:00
Kim Kardashian

MUMBAI: American media personality Kim Kardashian has said she will "always want to be in love" as she admitted she is a "hopeless romantic".

The 42-year-old reality star said she loves the idea of "creating a life with someone", but added that she is taking her time having finalised her divorce from rapper Kanye West six months ago, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

The musician, 45, has since moved on from his relationship with Kim and married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori in an intimate ceremony back in January.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', Kim insisted she isn't lonely despite being single as she said she has "so much going on" during an appearance on Jay Shetty's 'On Purpose' podcast.

Asked if she would ever be in love again, Kim said: "I think I'll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone."

She said, "I definitely will take my time and I think there's so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people who enter into your life. I'll always believe in love and I'll always want that, but I think I'm so comfortable taking my time to not rush it. There's so much going on that I'm not lonely."

SOURCE: IANS

American media Kim Kardashian Kanye West On Purpose Jay Shetty Yeezy Bianca Censori Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: New entry! Samar Aluwalia to create havoc in Shiv and Surili’s life
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Imlie: What! Atharva lies to Imlie about Kairi's mother; latter decides to investigate
MUMBAI:The show took a generational leap last year in September after which many new entries were seen. Megha...
Zeenat Aman on working with Big B: We were both punctilious and punctual
MUMBAI :Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has reminisced about working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and said that part of...
Hansal Mehta was initially resistant to cast Prosenjit Chatterjee in 'Scoop'
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming show 'Scoop', recently shared...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Balbeer plans to kill Prachi; Ranbir rushes to save her
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Somy Ali speaks on depression as May is Mental Health Awareness Month and mentions about Deepika Padukone and Parveen Babi too!
MUMBAI:Actress Somy Ali, who runs a US-based NGO called No More Tears and tirelessly works for the victims of domestic...
Recent Stories
punctilious and punctual
Zeenat Aman on working with Big B: We were both punctilious and punctual
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kashmir shoot
Saumya Tandon extends her Kashmir shoot into a vacay
Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel says 'Fast & Furious' spinoffs are in the works, including a female-led movie
APURVA
Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar reveal when they will get married and how they solve a fight
Anupama
BEAUTIFUL! Check out this special connection between Star Plus' Anupamaa and Kullfi Kumar Bajewala
Exclusive! "Everyday I'm learning something new from everyone around me on set. It's rightly said that YRKKH is an institution,"
Exclusive! "Everyday I'm learning something new from everyone around me on set. It's rightly said that YRKKH is an institution," says Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Muskan aka Shambhavi Singh as she opens up on her role, experience working on the show and m
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants does a photo-shoot with Rohit Shetty; Aishwarya Sharma shares a special
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants does a photo-shoot with Rohit Shetty; Aishwarya Sharma shares a special message for the host of the show