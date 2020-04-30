Kinshuk Vaidya pays tribute to Raju Chacha Star aka Papa Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Stars have united in grief to pay tribute to the great legendary actor Rishi Kapoor following his demise this morning.

Star Bharat’ RadhaKrishn fame Kinshuk Vaidya who made a Bollywood debut as a child actor in the film Raju Chacha featuring alongside late actor Rishi Kapoor Ji took social media to pay tribute to the veteran actor.

On speaking with Kinshuk and as he recollects fond memories while shooting with Rishiji, he mentions “Rishi uncle was one of my mentors. On the sets of Raju Chacha, he would make me sit on his lap, tell me stories and share his experiences as a child actor. He was a father figure to all and we used to call him papa. I will cherish these memories lifelong. Rest in Peace Sir, you will be missed.”