News

Kinshuk Vaidya pays tribute to Raju Chacha Star aka Papa Rishi Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2020 08:02 PM

MUMBAI: Stars have united in grief to pay tribute to the great legendary actor Rishi Kapoor following his demise this morning. 

Star Bharat’ RadhaKrishn fame Kinshuk Vaidya who made a Bollywood debut as a child actor in the film Raju Chacha featuring alongside late actor Rishi Kapoor Ji took social media to pay tribute to the veteran actor.

On speaking with Kinshuk and as he recollects fond memories while shooting with Rishiji, he mentions “Rishi uncle was one of my mentors. On the sets of Raju Chacha, he would make me sit on his lap, tell me stories and share his experiences as a child actor. He was a father figure to all and we used to call him papa. I will cherish these memories lifelong. Rest in Peace Sir, you will be missed.”

Tags Kinshuk Vaidya Raju Chacha Rishi Kapoor Star Bharat RadhaKrishn Rest in Peace Sir TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here