Kinshuk Vaidya wishes Ajay Devgn a delightful birthday

04 Apr 2020 03:01 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Ajay Devgn, who rang in his 51st birthday on Thursday, received a warm birthday wish from his co-star Kinshuk Vaidya. The two stars were seen in the film Raju Chacha alongside Kajol and many others.

Talented actor Kinshuk who began stirring up his acting career with the film Raju Chacha will soon be seen in the show RadhaKrishn as Arjun in the upcoming track. 

To wish his fellow co-star, Kinshuk shared stories on Instagram that featured a happy song sequence from the film Raja Chacha.

"Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn have a great day" he captioned the post along with a hashtag which dates the film 20years back.

